GISD receives over $600k from Grow Your Own Staff state grant

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - $616,961 was recently awarded to the GISD as part of the Michigan Department of Education Future Proud Michigan Educator Grow Your Own staff grants.
The Genesee Intermediate School District will use the state grant to develop their special education support staff, address staffing shortages, and ensure every student has access to high-quality instruction.
"We currently have 20 vacancies in our special education classrooms," said Tricia Hill, deputy superintendent of GISD.
The district served more than a thousand students in Center-based programs this school year.
"This will allow our para-educators who do not have a bachelor's degree to enroll in a program with our partner University of Michigan-Flint to earn a Bachelor's degree with a teaching certificate," said Hill.
This will help support staff work and develop their skills at the same time.
"They can go from being a para-educator in one of our special classrooms to being the teacher in the classroom," she said. "It's really a win-win because it provides para-educators a career-growth opportunity to becoming a teacher while it gives us teachers for classrooms."
After obtaining the initial certification, candidates can work toward a special education endorsement in the areas of cognitive impairment or autism spectrum disorder. Through a partnership with state-approved educator preparation providers, University of Michigan – Flint and Grand Valley State University, the GISD will be able to cover the costs.
The district hopes to combine efforts to fill classrooms with quality teachers.
"With the Teach scholarship, we are able to send them to school to take classes so that they can earn a higher level degree, so that they can help us out in the classroom as teachers," said Dr. Latoya Summey, executive director of Countywide Programs. "We have programming for anyone out there. Just ask and we will get you in the right place."
In the coming weeks, all candidate applications will be reviewed.