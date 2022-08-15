Grand Blanc planners discuss redevelopment of The Jewel golf course

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc residents can share their thoughts on a site plan sent in by a developer to transform the former Jewel Golf Course into housing.
A management company bought the golf course in January after it was listed for sale for two years. The course didn't reopen this year, leaving the property with overgrown grass and wildlife.
The Jewel of Grand Blanc opened as the Grand Blanc Golf Course in 1968 before rebranding in 2009.
Community members can respond to the plan to turn the land into condos at Monday evening's planning commission meeting. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Grand Blanc Senior Center on Pagels Drive.