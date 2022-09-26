 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 18 knots from the northwest
with gusts up to 25 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 AM EDT Tuesday
with the largest waves expected around 3 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Harbaugh, Zinter rave about 'incredible' Corum

Blake Corum before Maryland game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh knows a thing or two about great running backs.

As an NFL player, Harbaugh played with Pro Football Hall of Famers Walter Payton and Marshall Faulk.

He also coached Frank Gore, who has the third most career rushing yards in NFL history, for four seasons as head coach of the 49ers.

On Monday, Harbaugh shared what qualities make his current starting running back, junior Blake Corum, so special.

"Blake Corum gets to the point where he can smell [a defender's] breath and then make the slight six-inch cut," Harbaugh said. "You miss by the narrowest of margins. It's incredible.”

Offensive lineman Zak Zinter has helped pave the way for Corum, who won Co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors this week.

Corum has made a point to highlight his offensive line at press conferences this season. After a 34-27 win over Maryland, Corum proclaimed that the Lions have the best offensive line in the country.

Zinter says Corum's humility is not lost on the rest of the team.

"It means a lot to us that he knows the work that we put it," Zinter said. "We're doing our jobs up front of trying to make those holes for him and then when he wants to celebrate with us, it's pretty awesome."

Harbaugh says you cannot coach the ability that Corum has.

"I think the really good running backs, great running backs, a running back like Blake, I think they crawl out of the crib with it," Harbaugh said.

