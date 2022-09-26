Harbaugh, Zinter rave about 'incredible' Corum

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh knows a thing or two about great running backs.
As an NFL player, Harbaugh played with Pro Football Hall of Famers Walter Payton and Marshall Faulk.
He also coached Frank Gore, who has the third most career rushing yards in NFL history, for four seasons as head coach of the 49ers.
On Monday, Harbaugh shared what qualities make his current starting running back, junior Blake Corum, so special.
"Blake Corum gets to the point where he can smell [a defender's] breath and then make the slight six-inch cut," Harbaugh said. "You miss by the narrowest of margins. It's incredible.”
Offensive lineman Zak Zinter has helped pave the way for Corum, who won Co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors this week.
Corum has made a point to highlight his offensive line at press conferences this season. After a 34-27 win over Maryland, Corum proclaimed that the Lions have the best offensive line in the country.
Zinter says Corum's humility is not lost on the rest of the team.
"It means a lot to us that he knows the work that we put it," Zinter said. "We're doing our jobs up front of trying to make those holes for him and then when he wants to celebrate with us, it's pretty awesome."
Harbaugh says you cannot coach the ability that Corum has.
"I think the really good running backs, great running backs, a running back like Blake, I think they crawl out of the crib with it," Harbaugh said.