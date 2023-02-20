Historic Bay City church building to be sold in online auction

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) – A historic Bay City church building will be sold in an online auction that’ll start at $1.
St. Joseph Church was built in 1906 and is located just minutes away from I-75 on 3rd street near Maplewood Park.
After the parish merged with St. John the Evangelist in Essexville and St. Norbert in Munger in 2014, St. Joseph Church became a church used only on certain occasions.
The 9,000 square feet building is described as a redevelopment opportunity on the RI Marketplace listing.
Bidding on St. Joseph Church will begin on Tuesday at noon and will end at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday.