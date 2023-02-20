 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT... A widespread heavy mix freezing rain and sleet with some
snow possible.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS... Significant icing is possible which could lead to
localized tree damage and power outages. Hazardous travel
conditions are likely through the event.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... The latest forecast information broadly
outlines the area from about the I-94 corridor northward as
having potential for primarily freezing rain and sleet. The area
along and north of M-59 to I-69 has increased potential for
localized damaging ice accumulation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor this situation closely as significant changes in forecast
precipitation type, amounts, and timing are possible in later
updates.

&&

Historic Bay City church building to be sold in online auction

  • Updated
  • 0

St. Joseph Church will be available to bid on starting at noon on Tuesday until 3:40 p.m. on Thursday.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) – A historic Bay City church building will be sold in an online auction that’ll start at $1.

St. Joseph Church was built in 1906 and is located just minutes away from I-75 on 3rd street near Maplewood Park.

After the parish merged with St. John the Evangelist in Essexville and St. Norbert in Munger in 2014, St. Joseph Church became a church used only on certain occasions.

The 9,000 square feet building is described as a redevelopment opportunity on the RI Marketplace listing.

Bidding on St. Joseph Church will begin on Tuesday at noon and will end at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Recommended for you