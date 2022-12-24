How to ensure your furnace is running safely

 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...During the Gale Warning, expect sustained winds up to 29
knots from the west with gusts up to 43 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 5 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low
water levels.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around AM EST Saturday
with the largest waves expected around AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal
water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels gradually rise over the course
of the day and are forecast to return above the low water datum
this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Gusty winds and dangerous wind chills expected. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in less than an hour. Blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Westerly winds gusting 35 to 45 mph will
create dangerous wind chills as low as 15 below zero. Gusty
winds may also produce blowing snow, which can result in low
visibility for travelers. Scattered lake effect snow showers may
bring additional snow accumulations up to an inch through the
evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

How to ensure your furnace is running safely

Furnace safety is essential to ensure the safety of your home and family during a Winter storm.

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Furnace safety is essential to ensure the safety of your home and family during a winter storm.

Here are some tips to follow to ensure your furnace is operating safely:

Keep the area around your furnace clear and free of clutter. This includes items such as clothing, boxes and other household items.

Inspect the furnace for any visible signs of damage, such as cracks or leaks. If you notice any issues, contact a professional for repair or replacement.

Check the carbon monoxide detectors in your home. Carbon monoxide is a dangerous gas that can be produced by faulty furnaces.

A carbon monoxide detector can alert you to the presence of this gas and help prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

