How to ensure your furnace is running safely

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Furnace safety is essential to ensure the safety of your home and family during a winter storm.
Here are some tips to follow to ensure your furnace is operating safely:
Keep the area around your furnace clear and free of clutter. This includes items such as clothing, boxes and other household items.
Inspect the furnace for any visible signs of damage, such as cracks or leaks. If you notice any issues, contact a professional for repair or replacement.
Check the carbon monoxide detectors in your home. Carbon monoxide is a dangerous gas that can be produced by faulty furnaces.
A carbon monoxide detector can alert you to the presence of this gas and help prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.