 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Boys Hoops - D2 District Final: Birch Run vs. Bridgeport

  • Updated
  • 0
HS Boys Hoops - D2 District Final: Birch Run vs. Bridgeport

CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - Bridgeport defeated Birch Run, 83-34, to win their fifth straight district title.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you