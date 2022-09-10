 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Football - Freeland at Bridgeport

  • 0
Freeland celebrates a touchdown against Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WJRT) - Freeland dominated on the ground to top Bridgeport, 49-6.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you