JR's Thursday Evening Weather Report

We had a terrific summertime day across Mid-Michigan Thursday. Bright sunshine across lower Michigan sent temperatures soaring through the 80s. A few spots in the ABC12 viewing area even managed to touch the 90-degree mark. With lots of starlight expected overnight, temperatures will retreat into the 50s early Friday morning. Keep in mind that our “normal” low temperatures is right at 45.
If you liked what Mother Nature dished up for us Thursday, you’re also going to likely Friday. With fair skies to begin the day, temperatures will get a nice jumpstart and will likely be flirting with 80 by the noon hour. For the afternoon, we will see a little bit of cloud cover develop, but it won’t be enough to hold temperatures back. Highs for the day will once again cruise through the 80s, with a few spots touching 90.
The weekend will see the return of some rain chances, but I don’t see any washouts. Saturday will start out with partly sunny, dry conditions. During the afternoon, a cool front will move in from the west so we will see some scattered showers and thundershowers develop. Behind the front, a few more showers may pop up on Sunday, but not everyone will see them. We'll tell you what the showers will do to our temperatures on ABC12 News. - JR