Kevin's Weather Forecast

Some of the best weather in the country is right here in mid-Michigan.
A combination of comfortable temperatures and low humidity will last into the start of the weekend, along with lots of sunshine.
Overnight, we'll have some scattered passing clouds with lows dipping into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.
Thursday will be another winner with lots of sunshine and very pleasant weather.
Look for afternoon temperatures near 80 degrees.
Friday will be a carbon copy of Thursday.
Some late day showers are possible on Saturday, but most of the day will be dry with highs once again near 80 degrees.
Showers will linger into Sunday.
More clouds won't let the thermometer get much past the mid 70s.
Dry and pleasant weather returns to start next week.