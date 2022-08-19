Kevin's Weather Forecast

Look for some clouds this afternoon.
One or two may spit out a stray shower, but most of us will stay dry.
Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80s.
Heading into the weekend, we'll increase our chances for rain.
A few showers & thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon into the evening hours with highs in the low 80s.
There's a better chance of more widespread showers and rumbles of thunder Sunday with cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
A few showers could linger into Monday morning, before we dry out through the middle of next week.