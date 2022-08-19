 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kevin's Weather Forecast

  • 0

Look for some clouds this afternoon.

One or two may spit out a stray shower, but most of us will stay dry.

Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80s.

Heading into the weekend, we'll increase our chances for rain.

A few showers & thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon into the evening hours with highs in the low 80s.

There's a better chance of more widespread showers and rumbles of thunder Sunday with cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

A few showers could linger into Monday morning, before we dry out through the middle of next week.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you