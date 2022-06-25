Kevin's Weather Forecast

Morning sunshine will give way to more clouds this afternoon.
It'll be hot with highs around 90 degrees.
A south wind will get a bit breezy too.
Overnight showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible with warm & muggy weather as we dip to just 70 degrees.
Sunday morning could be wet with some showers or thundershowers before drying out later in the day.
While it won't be as hot with highs in the low 80s, it will be very muggy.
Next week starts off with lots of sunshine and very pleasant weather.
Cooler with less "stick" in the air as afternoon temperatures move into the mid 70s.
Hotter weather returns by the end of the week.