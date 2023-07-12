Little Caesars offering Pepsi Pineapple beginning Monday for online orders

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Little Caesars Pizza will be offering pineapple enthusiasts a new treat with Pepsi Pineapple.
For a limited time, starting July 17, customers can get the Pineapple Pair-Up Combo, which includes a 16-ounce Pepsi Pineapple and a large two-topping thin-crust pizza for $9.99 when purchased online.
This flavor combination of Pepsi cola and notes of fruity pineapple will be available in a one-of-a-kind 16-ounce can with a new design.
"Little Caesars fans appreciate great flavor and whether they like pineapple on their pizza or not," said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Global Foodservice. "We’re confident Pepsi Pineapple will be unapologetically enjoyed by their customers everywhere.”
Pepsi Pineapple did make its original debut in 2020 for a limited time.