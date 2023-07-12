 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...For the following counties in southeast Michigan, Bay,
Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Oakland,
Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, Tuscola, Washtenaw and
Wayne.

* WHEN...From 4 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A pattern of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall will move into
southeast Michigan late this afternoon and tonight. The
organized storms and parent low pressure system are capable
of heavy rainfall and flooding across the watch area. Event
total rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is possible mainly from 8 PM
to 2 AM tonight. The heaviest rain is expected to exit
eastward by sunrise Thursday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings.
Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take
action should flooding develop.

&&

Little Caesars offering Pepsi Pineapple beginning Monday for online orders

  • Updated
  • 0

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Little Caesars Pizza will be offering pineapple enthusiasts a new treat with Pepsi Pineapple.

For a limited time, starting July 17, customers can get the Pineapple Pair-Up Combo, which includes a 16-ounce Pepsi Pineapple and a large two-topping thin-crust pizza for $9.99 when purchased online.

This flavor combination of Pepsi cola and notes of fruity pineapple will be available in a one-of-a-kind 16-ounce can with a new design.

"Little Caesars fans appreciate great flavor and whether they like pineapple on their pizza or not," said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Global Foodservice. "We’re confident Pepsi Pineapple will be unapologetically enjoyed by their customers everywhere.”

Pepsi Pineapple did make its original debut in 2020 for a limited time.

