MCC receives more than $10,000 in grants for the Mott Eats Food Pantry

Mott Community College has received two grants that aim to help support services to "at-risk" students through the Lenore Croudy Family Life Center on the main campus.

The Stella & Frederick Loeb Charitable Trust, administered by Huntington Bank, awarded MCC $6,500.

According to MCC, the grant will pay for the expenses for food and supplies for the Mott Eats Food Pantry. This is open to all students regardless of income level.

The Quota International of Flint will also provide a $5,000 grant to the Mott Eats Food Pantry. This grant is also available to all students regardless of income level.

Mott Eats Food Pantry's goal is to ensure that all students have access to food, regardless of their financial circumstances.

