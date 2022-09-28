Medical issue may have caused deadly crash near Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 75-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Isabella County, but police say her death may have resulted from a medical issue.
The Isabella County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Tuesday night on East Pickard Road west of Lincoln Road in Union Township.
Investigators say the unnamed woman's car veered off the road and hit two cars parked in a residential driveway. Police believe the Mecosta County woman suffered a cardiac issue, which could have led to the crash.
An autopsy is pending and the sheriff's office will continue investigating the crash.