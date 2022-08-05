Michigan State Police beefing up commercial vehicle enforcement on I-75

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Traffic enforcement will be heavier on I-75 all the way through Michigan as part of a targeted effort to prevent crashes involving commercial vehicles.
Michigan State Police are taking part in the Stay Alive on I-75 effort from Aug. 7 to 13. Additional patrols will focus on the freeway from the Ohio state line to the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie.
Police primarily will be looking for unsafe behavior from commercial vehicle drivers, including distracting driving, following too close, improper passing, speeding and violations of Michigan's Move Over law for emergency vehicles.
“This enforcement effort is part of our commitment to increasing traffic safety and reducing crashes,” said Capt. Richard Arnold, commander of the Michigan State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. “This coordinated operation seeks to increase awareness of dangerous driving behaviors through high visibility enforcement on the I-75 freeway.”