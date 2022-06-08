Michigan State Police Troopers clean up Flint's Martin Park

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - State Police continue to clean up parks throughout the city of Flint this summer.
Troopers were out at Martin Park on the city's north side on Wednesday cleaning up trash, mowing the grass and pulling weeds.
FLINT: Troopers worked to clean up Martin Park today with some help from our partners at @MichiganHHS #BuildingUpTheBlock #Flint #MSPinYourCommunity #CommunityPolicing #PathForward pic.twitter.com/M3YvaZi6V8— MSP Bay Region (@mspbayregion) June 8, 2022
It's part of their "Building up the Block" program which successfully targets a blighted park each month.
Troopers use their own tools along with some equipment donated by Home Depot.
The next cleanup will be at Flint's Sarvis Park on July 13th.
A cookout will also be held by State Police that day.
For more information, check the department's Twitter page or call your local State Police post.