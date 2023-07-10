Mid-Michigan ninja gym gains recognition from national sports magazine

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - You may have seen it on TV, ninja warriors competing on notorious obstacle courses.
Tri County Ninja, a local Mid-Michigan ninja gym has recently gained attention on another level.
"Well at first it just looked like a lot of fun and once I kept coming, I was getting better and better," said Nolan Diesch, Tri County Ninja Member.
Training for ninja competition takes a lot of discipline. Most of the kids under the age of 18 are training all-year around.
Since Tri County Ninja opened in 2018, owners Edward and Megan McNulty wanted to share their passion for the sport.
"I always watched Ninja warrior when it was on G4 awhile ago. When I was in college high school, stuff like that," said Edward McNulty.
Fast forward to almost 5 years in business, they recently received national recognition for their gym in a Sports Illustrated feature spread focusing on Ninja.
"I didn't know what to expect other than I was just hoping that people would come and enjoy it," said Megan McNulty.
They believe Tri County Ninja being in such a tight community is building a platform for their goal-oriented youth.
"We have a couple kids that come here that I think are top 5 in the world in their age group and nobody really knows what they do outside of like a small group of ninja people," said Edward McNulty.
And although Ninja is a lot of hard work, each Tri County Ninja member is letting the world know just how fun it can be.
"One of my quotes was in the magazine so it was really cool to see and then all the pictures of us was also really fun to see."
And how rewarding it can be.
"I'm glad it happened because these kids are Sports Illustrated worthy," said Megan McNulty.
Tri County Ninja will head to Florida for Ninja Finals competition in two weeks.