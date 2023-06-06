Mid-Michigan veteran gets name permanently etched on memorial at McFarland Park

In Genesee County dozen's gathered at McFarland Park in Flint for the annual Memorial Day event that pays tribute to the men and women who gave their lives for the nation's freedom.
For one family the event that was extra special.
Marine Lance Corporal Roman D. Rodriquez is a fallen American hero.
"He was in the Vietnam War he was 17 when he went in and he died when he was two weeks before his 18th birthday, said Angela Rodriquez, his only child. When he died he left behind Angela who never knew her father.
"I was born in 1969 so he died the next year after that," she said.
During the annual Memorial Day observance at McFarland Park in Flint, Marine Lance Corporal Roman D. Rodriquez was honored.
His name was permanently etched on the Veterans Memorial Wall honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice. His daughter could not hold back her tears as her dad was being remembered for his service.
"Oh my God I was so emotional," she said. "I was emotional when I first got here. Last night I came up her to see the memorial and I took a bunch of pictures. It was an emotional last night, but today was overwhelming I cried as walked up and I was really excited that they did this for him today," she said.
William Saines attended Monday's service. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1965. He lost friends in the Vietnam War and knows it was only by the grace of God that his name is not among the thousands on the Veterans Memorial Wall at McFarland Park.
"A lot of time I got shot at they missed me," he said.
"I had God. I talked to God and told him you know you gotta protect me because I cannot protect myself. So just build a shield around me and get me back home," Saines said.