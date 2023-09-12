More Michigan pharmacies will carry over-the-counter Narcan

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - As the U.S. Food and Drug Administration took action to address the epidemic in March, they approved over-the-counter access to Narcan. Now, more local Michigan pharmacies may soon carry the emergency medicine which can reverse opioid overdoses.
The emergency medicine is effective on overdoses caused by opioids such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine, codeine and synthetic fentanyl.
Narcan manufacture, Emergent BioSolutions has shipped thousands of kits and expects them to be available in most local pharmacies this month.
The emergency medicine, made with naloxone, does have a cost of approximately $45 at your local pharmacy, but community organizations like McLaren Bay Medical Prevention Services give it out for free.
"Having the Narcan readily available whether they're purchasing it or it's free, they're available and that's a step in the right direction," said Kaleigh Melnik, a certified prevention specialist of McLaren Bay Region. "We get our Narcan from MDHHS and we keep it on hand at all times. We have at least 48 boxes at all times in our office."
Almost 50% of Michigan pharmacies have sold Narcan since 2017 and that percentage will increase with this federal initiative.
"MDHHS is going to both continue to distribute Naloxone and none of our plans in terms of how anything operates will change and we'll still be paying for both distributions, so it will be available at no cost and through standing order. So, this will be always that we're going to continue to promote having access to this medication," said Jared Welehodsky, Senior Analyst of MDHHS.
The most important thing is getting Narcan into the hands of the people who need it when they need it.
McLaren Bay Medical Prevention Services does provide appointments. Click here for more information.