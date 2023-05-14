Mostly Cloudy Mother's Day

Temperatures are starting off in the upper-40s this Mother's Day morning. We saw some stars overnight, but the clouds have thickened back up. As we work through the day today, the sun may filter through some of the middle and high level clouds at times, but overall, it will be a Mostly Cloudy day. It also be a cool afternoon with highs mid-50s near Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay to mid-60s inland. This is due to a chilly northeast wind between 5 and 15 mph with gusts around 25 mph this afternoon.
Tonight, the winds weaken dramatically and become light and variable. As skies clear out from north to south, lows will be able to tumble into the middle and upper-30s by Monday morning. Areas of patchy frost may form as a result.
With dry air continuing to remain over the area with lots of sunshine on Monday, highs will recover quickly and warm all the way up into the low to mid-70s. This will be with a wind shifting to the west, so a warmer direction than we will see today. On Tuesday a cold front will move through late in the day. I don't think there is enough moisture to see any rain with this, which means we'll notice the change only by observing the temperatures. Highs in the mid to upper-70s on Tuesday will precede lower-60s on Wednesday. Our next chance for rain doesn't arrive until Friday.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland