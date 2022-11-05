Mother mourns loss of her two sons killed in a fire

Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint mother is devastated after she was unable to save her two young sons from their burning home.
Jasmine Lane says she woke up to the smell of smoke around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. When she went downstairs, she says she encountered a wall of flames.
"I looked at the kitchen, and all I could see was flames and there was so much smoke," Lane told ABC 12. "I couldn’t go out the front door because there was so much smoke, so I went to back door, I had to move my couch, I am coughing and wheezing. I screamed out, help, help, help! I tried to go back in there, there was no way for me to make it back up the stairs," said Lane.
Her two young sons, 5-year-old Daquante and 3-year-old Lamonte, were trapped in an upstairs bedroom of their Midway Square Townhome.
"This type of pain, it hurts so bad," said Lane. "I feel like I just failed. I wish I could go back and change everything , I wish I never woke up and we would all be together."
The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation.