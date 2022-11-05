 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 30 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 43 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 8
feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI, Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to
Port Sanilac MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 1 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mother mourns loss of her two sons killed in a fire

Flint, Mich.  (WJRT) - A Flint mother is devastated after she was unable to save her two young sons from their burning home.

Jasmine Lane says she woke up to the smell of smoke around 3:00 a.m. Saturday.  When she went downstairs, she says she encountered a wall of flames.

"I looked at the kitchen, and all I could see was flames and there was so much smoke," Lane told ABC 12.  "I couldn’t go out the front door because there was so much smoke, so I went to back door, I had to move my couch, I am coughing and wheezing.  I screamed out, help, help, help!  I tried to go back in there, there was no way for me to make it back up the stairs," said Lane. 

Her two young sons, 5-year-old Daquante and 3-year-old Lamonte, were trapped in an upstairs bedroom of their Midway Square Townhome.

"This type of pain, it hurts so bad," said Lane.  "I feel like I just failed.  I wish I could go back and change everything , I wish I never woke up and we would all be together." 

The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation.

