$1.5 Million grant could mean service expansion for Genesee County Habitat for Humanity

MONTROSE, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Habitat for Humanity just gained a major financial boost to the tune of $1.5 million. The money comes from a Federal project grant. It's much-needed funding that they said will help those that they might not have been able to help at all.
"It's an absolute game changer for Genesee County Habitat for Humanity," said Habitat Director Tom Hutchison, who added he's incredibly grateful for the money his branch is receiving from the Federal Government.
He said that kind of money means they have more freedom to help people they normally couldn't.
"People have been coming to us for years and years for home repairs. And they've been falling through the gaps of current requirements that we have. This absolutely opens it up so we'll be able to meet more people where they're at," he explained.
Hutchison said the group has assisted about 250 people over the last year. With federal funds, he thinks they can add at least another hundred to that.
Across the street, neighbor Edward Soper watched the volunteers work on a new home.
He said he thinks the money couldn't have gone to a better group.
"These guys- they are great people. They give from their heart. They're awesome people. There're ladies too. They work hard every day," Soper said.
The Genesee County Habitat for Humanity is a volunteer-driven organization. Leaders there said the vast majority of volunteers have no construction experience or building skills, but there are still plenty of ways people can help if they're not good with tools!
Volunteer information, as well as information for those in need, is available on their website.