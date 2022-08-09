$1.6M in FEMA funds aid in Sanford Village park restoration

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - In the Village of Sanford, progress is being made with $1.6 million in FEMA funds the community recently received.
And this time next year, they say, kids will be playing at the ball park that was leveled in the historic dam failure and flood of 2020.
We went there to show you that progress and learned how people in Sanford continue to come together two years later.
Construction is well on its way and community members are thrilled to see the progress. They say those FEMA funds truly mean the world to them as they say the ball diamond is the heart of the community.
“Behind us is the reconstruction of what our ball fields, playgrounds, sled hills, basketball courts, horseshoe pits, so this is the ultimate finish of cleaning up after the flood and so the community's very excited about it--you can't even quantify how good it feels,” said Sanford Village President Dolores Porte.
Progress being made after two years of rebuilding and is still ongoing.
“It's just the center of the community and it's very important that we get the park back and we're very thankful for Congressman Moolenaar's ability to get $1.6 million in FEMA funds to help us rebuild the park,” said resident and volunteer Even Burdick.
“This park has a lot to do with our community's culture and it's something everybody is excited to get back,” said Teresa Quintana, resident and volunteer.
Sanford residents Evan Burdick and Teresa Quintana both played major roles in the cleanup, rebuild and fundraising efforts following the catastrophe.
Quintina -- a cofounder of the effort "Sanford Strong"-- says there was a large gap between what FEMA originally allocated for the park and what it actually costs. So, the construction of the park was delayed.
“It makes me feel really good and there are people coming here every day, people watching the progress and it's looking really nice,” said Danny Dice, an employee of Sanford Village.
The grant will allow for extra ball diamonds and a new tee ball field, bleachers, a concession stand, basketball courts, a playground and more by next year. But the real silver lining lies the resilience of the community.
“So, what I saw is the best of humanity. Everyone came together with whatever skillset they had, whatever equipment they had,” Porte said.
Congressman Moolenaar's office says the extra funding comes as part of expanded federal cost-sharing for disasters that happened in 2020.
The Sanford Village president tells ABC12 that the dam should be fully restored by 2025.