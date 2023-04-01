1 dead, at least 28 injured after roof collapses at the Apollo Theatre in Illinois

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac MI has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Michigan... Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison. * WHEN...From this morning to late tomorrow evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 10.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.3 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Impact...Water reaches the bottom of the Davison Road bridge and will begin to dam up against it. Flooding of some homes occurs just upstream of the Lippincott Blvd bridge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&