$1 Million in grant funding coming to Bay City

Funding from an EPA Brownfield Revolving Loan Fund Grant is coming to mid-Michigan.
It was announced back in May by Congressman Kildee, and some was secured to clean up properties throughout Bay City.
One million dollars of those funds will go to Bay City and ABC12 talked to business owners, community members and city leaders on how they expect and hope those dollars will be used.
"People who come to the district want to come to a place that's safe, fun, interesting and clean and the appearances of some of the buildings down here and some of the weeds and the rundown-ness of the district is definitely in need of an injection of money," Owner of Brooklyn Boyz Pizzeria & Italian Eatery Kevin Novellino said.
Novellino said the city's east side of the river has seen significant development and he's eager to see the same on the west side.
"We have a lot of private investment in the east side of the river, downtown Bay City and uptown, those areas have a lot of private investments who are doing incredible jobs beautifying their side of the river with their development and the processes they're using. But there are some other parts of the community that we don't see that much investment in," he said.
The EPA Brownfield Revolving Loan Fund will give low interest loans to developers to pay for environmental cleanup activities and redevelopment.
"The intention is to focus on the Midland Street Business District area but other areas of the city are targeted as well, on both the east and west sides." Bay City Economic Development Project Manager Sara Dimitroff said.
And community members look forward to it.
"It's been amazing to see Bay City grow over the years and how much has been done to revitalize all of our districts," community member and local business owner Marcus Garske said.
The work would start Oct. 1 of this year.
The announcement comes on the heels of another round of funding that was secured in December of 2022 when $6.4 million was funneled to the Genesee County and Saginaw County land bank authorities to demolish abandoned and blighted properties.