106-Year-old Midland resident reflects on life, legacy

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mid-Michigan woman over century old reflects humbly on life, love and what it takes to build a lasting legacy.
Rosa Miller of Midland is one of the oldest residents in our state.
She shared with ABC12 her thoughts on a life well-lived and says the secret to a long and healthy life is not only staying busy but loving your family and having faith.
Walking into Miller's home of 70 years, you can see right away the things that mean the most to her...her family, her art and her faith in God.
"Oh, Heavens yes. you have to believe the good Lord is watching over you," Miller said.
She and her late husband Dean built a family that spans five generations, including her two daughters Juanita and Linda, as well as three grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and three great, great, grandchildren.
"My daughters are my first love, but I just love them all," Miller said.
From sewing, cross-stitching to tatting, to quilting and even caning chairs, there's hardly anything Rosa can't do.
And if there were -- she'd find a book and learn how to, she said, though her body has stopped her from doing all the things she used to.
"I can't even walk alone," she said.
Miller doesn't think she's that remarkable, but those who know her insist otherwise with these words about her.
"Her devotedness to her family," her daughter Juanita Vantivelt said.
"Offering help and giving help to those who need it," her daughter Linda Gagne said.
"Vibrant...she's always ready to go, she's full of energy," her caretaker Dawn Shaffer said.
As far as the legacy she wants to leave for her loved ones?
"I want them to know I love them all very much and I'm very proud of them," Miller said.