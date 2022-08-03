 Skip to main content
115 Bay County businesses receive $1 million total to help post pandemic

  • Updated
  • 0

AUBURN, Mich. (WJRT) - For small businesses in our area -- the hits just keep coming. After enduring pandemic closures and restrictions, they now face record inflation, concerns of a recession and even trouble with keeping staff. 

But in Bay County, 115 small businesses received a total of 1 million dollars in funding through the American Rescue Plan Act for the trouble the pandemic caused. 

We talked with two recipients of the Bay County Small Business Grant Program to learn just how much this money will help.  

Oh it's been such a great help. We've been putting off doing things around the store because we haven't had the money to do it,” said Peggy Ruggles, owner of Jojo’s Refresh Stop in Auburn.  

Although her store did not close during the pandemic, Ruggles says rising product costs, vendors closing their doors and even gas prices for delivery have changed the way her business operates. 

“Trying to fight inflation and costs going up as well as opening another location, the money is really impactful to us to help bridge to get us there,” said Mark Owczarzak, owner O’s Pub & Grill 

Owczarzak says the cost of cooking oil and chicken wings has dramatically increased, and as he looks to open a new location in Bay City, he fears staffing issues. 

“It is a concern that my wife and I think about a lot. Are we going to get the staff,” he said. 

Bay Future handled the grant award selection process. 

“Those businesses have continued to feel the impact of the closures that we've experienced during COVID as well as the financial and economic impacts of what COVID has wrought on our community and on our nation,” said Trevor Keyes, President and CEO of Bay Future, Inc. 

“Restaurants are the lifeblood of the community; small businesses are the lifeblood of the community. So that's why we wanted to help all small businesses keep going,” said Vaughn Begick, Bay County Commissioner 3rd District. 

Keyes says two subsequent programs are on the way to Bay County with ARPA funds -- a talent attraction and retention initiative as well as a small business support consultant -- to help grow established businesses as well as retain and attract business owners and CEOs in the area.  

 

