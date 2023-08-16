12-year-old girl from Flint breaks her aunt's 1964 long jump record at CANUSA games

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - 12-year-old Blake Ruffin is a natural born athlete from Flint carrying on a family legacy.
Her mother, Alexis Ruffin, who ran track at Michigan State University believes her daughter is growing into a tough competitor.
"She's always ready, available, and energized to train because she knows without training she can't get on the podium. Her motivation for all that she does is to be on the podium" said Alexis Ruffin.
Last week, the 12-year-old represented Flint in the 65th annual CANUSA games. Her events included 80M hurdles, long jump, 200M, sprint medley relay, and the 4x1 relay.
It was there, Blake accomplished a once-in-a lifetime achievement.
"Her coach called and asked, 'Do you know who Martha Ruffin is? I said yeah. That's her aunt. 'Well, she holds the record." I almost dropped my phone like oh my gosh," said Alexis Ruffin.
Blake broke her aunt's 59-year-old long jump record of 16 feet and 3 inches.
"I jumped 5.04 meters, I'm pretty sure. That's like 16 feet and 6 inches," said Blake Ruffin. "Before, they were looking at the record, and I saw that my aunt had it and so, I was like. 'yeah I want to do that for her," because I wanted to show her in runs in the family."
Finding out about the record was a shock for the whole family, but Blake's competitive spirit to carry on a unique legacy was predictable.
"I kind of knew she was gonna go for beating her aunt's record. I mean how unique is it that your aunt hold the record, out of all the people that's ever done CANUSA," said Alexis Ruffin.
And Blake's aunt, Martha Ruffin, is honored to know she passed the baton on to her niece.
"I'm surprised she beat me in the long jump, but hey I'm proud of her for that. Keep the Ruffin name going," said Martha Ruffin. "I did tell her when she gets up in the air, she needs to take her legs up to get those extra inches, so she did good."
After achieving something so unimaginable last week, Blake doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.
"I want to run track for a living, and be in the Olympics on TV," said Blake Ruffin.
Blake also placed second in the nation for her pentathlon event at the USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships in Oregon.
On Wednesday, she was given an award by Genesee County Commissioner James Avery for her record-breaking accomplishment.
Blake Ruffin has been running track since the age of 5. She grew up playing all different kinds of sports, but right now track and field is her main focus.