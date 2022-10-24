15-Year-old Bay City teen shot by another teen

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - "We see a lot of things, but we don't often see a 15-year-old girl get shot in the head," Bay City Interim Public Safety Director Caleb Rowell said.
We first told you over the weekend about a shooting on the 200 block of South Sherman Street on Bay City's east side Saturday involving two 15-year-olds -- one fighting for her life today.
We've learned the teens knew each other.
Police tells us that the shooting is still under investigation and that the 15-year-old girl was shot once in the head and remains in critical condition. They tell us that one adult was home at the time along with a handful of teens. And that the home where the shooting happened is the victim's home.
The 911 call came in at 10:22 a.m. on Saturday from a female friend of the victim's. The 15-year-old male suspect is also a Bay City resident.
"He left prior to officers getting there," Rowell said.
Police say the victim and suspect are acquaintances who were hanging out together at the time - and that the suspect's parents turned him in to law enforcement later that day.
"There were a few different teenagers there at the time of the shooting," Rowell said.
The gun is NOT believed to have belonged to the suspect.
"Possibly a stolen handgun is what we're led to believe but we're not sure at this point," Rowell said.
The victim confirmed to authorities that she knew the suspect who was arrested for careless or negligent use of a firearm causing injury.
"Based on the witness statements, nobody believes it was intentional of the people that we've talked to so far," he said.
The adult who was in the basement of the home sleeping at the time - was not a parent or guardian...and police say was unaware anyone else was at the house.
"When they're 15 and carrying a gun around, that's not a good recipe for anything good to happen," Rowell said.
The teen suspect is currently at the Bay County Juvenile Home in Hampton Township. This is only the second shooting in Bay City this year.
Stay with ABC12 as we learn more developments.