19-year-old killed in a shooting at the largest shopping center in the US

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY... ...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...During the Gale Warning, expect sustained winds up to 29 knots from the west with gusts up to 43 knots. The largest significant waves will be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels. * WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI. * WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around AM EST Saturday with the largest waves expected around AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels gradually rise over the course of the day and are forecast to return above the low water datum this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due to below normal water levels. &&