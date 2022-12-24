19-year-old killed in a shooting at the largest shopping center in the US

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...During the Gale Warning, expect sustained winds up to 29
knots from the west with gusts up to 43 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 5 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low
water levels.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around AM EST Saturday
with the largest waves expected around AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal
water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels gradually rise over the course
of the day and are forecast to return above the low water datum
this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...During the Gale Warning, expect sustained winds up to 29
knots from the west with gusts up to 43 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 5 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low
water levels.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around AM EST Saturday
with the largest waves expected around AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal
water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels gradually rise over the course
of the day and are forecast to return above the low water datum
this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Gusty winds and dangerous wind chills expected. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in less than an hour. Blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Westerly winds gusting 35 to 45 mph will
create dangerous wind chills as low as 15 below zero. Gusty
winds may also produce blowing snow, which can result in low
visibility for travelers. Scattered lake effect snow showers may
bring additional snow accumulations up to an inch through the
evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

19-year-old killed in a shooting at the largest shopping center in the US

  • 0
19-year-old killed in a shooting at the largest shopping center in the US

The scene of a shooting Friday at a store in the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.

 Kerem Yücel/MPR News/AP

A 19-year-old man was killed Friday in a shooting during an altercation at the Mall of America in Minnesota, the nation's largest shopping and entertainment center, police said.

Just before 8 p.m local time, officers heard gunshots on the first floor of the Nordstrom store. When officers went into the Nordstrom, they found one male shot multiple times, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said during a news conference late Friday night. Police are working to identify the suspect.

Lifesaving measures were performed but were unsuccessful, Hodges said.

A bystander was also grazed by a bullet but is expected to be OK.

The 30-year-old mall, about 10 miles south of downtown Minneapolis, has more than 500 stores, more than 50 dining options, dozens of attractions and two hotels, according to the owners.

Friday's shooting comes about five months after suspects fired gunshots into a crowded store at the mall.

Preliminary investigation reveals that there was an altercation Friday between a group of about five to nine people inside Nordstrom. Store surveillance video shows a male pulling out a gun and shooting the victim, Hodges said.

"We have an incident where if someone decides that they want to pull out a gun and shoot somebody with complete lack of disrespect for human life, I still don't know what we can do to stop that," Hodges said.

A motive for the shooting is not known.

Jovonta Patton, a Billboard gospel singer, was filming an Instagram reel at Gucci inside of Nordstrom at the Mall of America, when gunshots went off in the background.

Patton told CNN they quickly ran to the back room of the store to hide for about 15 minutes.

There were about six or seven other people in the room, Patton says.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Sara Smart contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you