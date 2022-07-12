 Skip to main content
2,000 Consumers Energy customers without power after severe storms

  • Updated
Consumers Energy outage

The Consumers Energy Outage Map on Tuesday morning. (Courtesy: Consumers Energy)

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Severe storms left more than 2,000 Genesee County Consumers Energy customers in the dark. 

The company's online map Tuesday morning showed the outage in the Mt. Morris area between North Clio Road and North Dort Highway. It was one of a few outages in the county. 

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning just after 11:30 Monday night for parts of Genesee and Oakland counties. 

As of this writing, there has not been confirmation of a tornado.

But the storms brought down debris and tree limbs in some areas.

A large tree crashed into the roof of a home on Pine Street near Lake Fenton.

Click here to see the Consumers Energy Outage Map. 

