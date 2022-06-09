2 dead in separate shootings in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Two people have died as the result of shootings at two different locations on Saginaw on Thursday.
The first shooting happened on Bond on the city's west side. Police say one person was shot to death at that location.
While police were there, there was a report of another shooting, this one on Marquette near Maple. A 74-year-old was shot and killed there.
The gender of both shooting victims has not been released.
Investigators are trying to determine if the shootings are related.
