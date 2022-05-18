2 fires at Wild Woods of Terror, Clio woman accused of setting one of them

KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Its a place where people would come to get scared at Halloween time, but the last 24 hours have actually been scary at Wild Woods of Terror.
There have been two fires on the property within the last 17 hours or so, and the first one is believed to be arson.
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the second.
An ABC12 News crew actually discovered the second fire.
This story actually begins with a report of a missing stranded motorist on the Zilwaukee Bridge yesterday afternoon.
The second fire on the property where Wild Woods of Terror is located, just northeast of the Zilwaukee Bridge in Kochville Township, started around 11:15 a.m.
Investigators say some old, dilapidated trailers somehow caught on fire. Fire crews put out the fire.
The same departments were here hours earlier, at one in the morning, putting out a blaze that started in a fire pit and damaged a building that was in the process of being torn down.
Investigators believe a woman started that first fire, a woman who they believe was seen on the Zilwaukee Bridge at around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday near a car that appear to have broken down. Police went to help her.
"She disappeared, no one could find her," says Saginaw County Undersheriff Mike Gomez.
Police conducted a search for a few hours, but she vanished. Police eventually found her at the first Wild Woods of Terror fire scene, not far from the bridge.
"She did have a lighter in her pocket when they made contact with her. Right now its kind of speculation that she may have started the fire because she was cold, it was pretty cold last night, but it's hard to say," says Gomez.
The 27-year-old woman from Clio has been arrested on a third degree arson charge, but has not been arraigned.
Wild Woods of Terror has closed the past few Halloween seasons early because of flooding issues. Their Facebook page hints it might have been planning on opening this summer. But there's been a fire, and now a second one.
"The investigators assigned this case went out there to check to see if it was intentionally set again, or if they could tell if it wasn't put out all the way and then reignited on its own," Gomez says.
The investigation into both fires continues. ABC12 tried to contact the owner of Wild Woods of Terror, but did not hear back.