 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 men in critical condition after being shot in Saginaw, MSP investigating

  • Updated
  • 0
Michigan State Police logo. MSP logo WLUC KP

Michigan State Police logo.

SAGINAW, Mich.  (WJRT) - Michigan State Police Saginaw Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a shooting which sent two people to the hospital.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4th in the 2300 block of Durand Street.

Police say a 17 year-old and 20-year old were shot while riding bicycles.  Both Saginaw men sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital where they remain in critical condition.

No suspects have been arrested.  Anyone with information is asked to call D/Tpr. Patrick Miller at 231-429-8579, Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-578-2059 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Recommended for you