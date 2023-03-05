2 men in critical condition after being shot in Saginaw, MSP investigating

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police Saginaw Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a shooting which sent two people to the hospital.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4th in the 2300 block of Durand Street.
Police say a 17 year-old and 20-year old were shot while riding bicycles. Both Saginaw men sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital where they remain in critical condition.
No suspects have been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call D/Tpr. Patrick Miller at 231-429-8579, Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-578-2059 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.