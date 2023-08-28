$2 Million in training dollars going to region's employers

MONITOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works is bringing $2 million in training funds to our region's employers.
ABC12 learned how the money benefits both employers and their staff.
"Sometimes you feel like you're just a number, but I feel like they really care about making us better here, which is great," Embroidery Production Manager at ATS Printing in Monitor Township in Bay County Kayleigh Mesner said.
Mesner says the effort makes a personal impact on her.
"It means a lot. I love learning new things, I'm always willing to learn new things and the fact that they are providing that to me is great," she said.
The GoingPro Talent Fund is a competitive award for which employers can apply. The training dollars are from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and are designed to help employers throughout the state upskill, develop and retain current and newly hired employees.
And Interim President of the Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works Kristen Wenzel says the funds are vital in our region.
"It's critically important for the employers in the region to upgrade the skills of our workforce, their workforce, and help keep our businesses competitive and in a position to expand," Wenzel said.
"Not having to pay overtime, not having to stress our people out, getting them home to their families, and being able to provide better service for our customers, as well," Operations Manager at ATS Printing Bill Coppens said.
He said training with the funds includes a problem-solving class for employees and upgrading workflow. And he says it's key not only for the bottom line but to invest in their staff -- especially when it can be tough to find and keep good employees.
"A lot of what this training is, is to work smarter, so small steps every day in order to make their day easier and still be able to produce more," he said.
ATS Printing is currently hiring. Get in touch at ATSprinting.com.