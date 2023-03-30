2024 Memorial Cup will be a holistic impact toward the Saginaw community

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw is already looking toward the benefits that come with being selected as the 2024 Memorial Cup hosts.
"I've been telling people it's a new season, it's a new day. The anointing has started and Saginaw is getting ready to move forward," said Brenda Moore. mayor of Saginaw.
A historic moment for the Saginaw community as the Canadian Hockey League picked the city to host the 2024 Memorial Cup.
The first time a Michigan city has been selected in the league's 104 year history.
"It's not just going to benefit Saginaw, it's gonna benefit all of our surrounding brothers and sisters," said Moore.
The economic impact of hosting the event will be huge.
"An economic boost to the city of Frankenmuth, to the city of Saginaw, to the Great Lakes Bay Region that will be beyond that 25 million dollars that they typically do for the Memorial Cup," said Craig Goslin, President and Managing Partner of the Saginaw Spirit.
There are also plans to make improvements to the area in preparation for the event - including an upgrade the Dow Event Center and nearby Hoyt Park.
The projected tourism from this Memorial Cup will collide mutual partnership.
"All up and down 75, people are going to need a place to stay cuz we can't house everybody and we're talking a lot of people" said Moore.