$250 million in ARPA funds helping parks address long-needed repairs

Michigan, (WJRT) - Michigan's state parks have completed the first round of improvement projects funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the $250 million in federal relief funding allows parks to address long-needed repairs and maintenance.

The DNR says they are prioritizing essential projects and making significant infrastructure improvements.

The park still has multiple on going projects include renovating the Saginaw Bay Visitor Center in Bay City State Park which is set to reopen in September with substantial interior and exterior upgrades.

