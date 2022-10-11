$275K Cleanup grant to revamp Water Street property in Bay City

Bay CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Three mid-Michigan properties are getting a revamp thanks to over $800,000 in brownfields grants from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.
The list includes sites in West Branch, Sebawing and Bay City. We went to Bay City and found most people are thrilled with the planned enhancement.
Bay City is getting $275,000 to redevelop a property that has been vacant since 2016. One becoming loft-style apartments, the other becoming North Peak Brewery and Restaurant, which will bring dozens of jobs to the area.
“I feel like it's great to get business especially downtown - an area where a lot of people, especially younger people kind of around my age, come to hang out,” said resident Joshua Slosser.
The property at 1108 North Water Street operated as a gas station from the 1920s to the 1960s.
But it's getting new life thanks to a Brownfields Cleanup Grant, which provides funding for cleanup at sites that are potentially contaminated or previously used for industrial or commercial purposes with known or suspected pollution.
“Personally, it will be a very, very big asset to this corner,” co-owner of Bay City’s St. Laurent Brothers Steve Frye said.
The money will help fund environmental and demolition activity for the reuse of the property as a restaurant/brewery and three loft-style apartments on the second floor.
“There will be a lot of traffic and foot traffic is good for everybody,” Frye said.
Bay City Commission President Chris Girard says the project was originally planned in 2018 before halting for a bit.
“I think you're going to see progress in the next couple months where you'll see activity on the site, I think that's what people are excited for,” Girard said.
And for some, the activity can't come soon enough.
“The sooner, the better,” Frye said.
As of now we have not heard when a completion date is expected, but we will keep you posted as the project continues.
EGLE will provide $20.7 million Brownfield funding to 67 projects statewide this year.