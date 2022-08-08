3 arrested on gun charges following TikTok party that drew hundreds to Tuscola County

TUSCOLA COUNTY (WJRT) - A large party promoted on TikTok brought several hundred people to a rural Tuscola County over the weekend and police had it on their radar as well.
Three people who had been at the party were eventually arrested with handguns
Police are also investigating other incidents at the party, including a criminal sexual assault investigation and reports of damaged vehicles, but overall police were relieved those were the most serious alleged crimes.
"What concerned us, is that this was seen by well over 100,000 people, so we were worried about the number of people attending and what might happen," says Lt. Brian McComb of the Michigan State Police Caro Post.
That party was billed as a Project X 2.0 party, tailored after the "Project X" teen comedy film where teenagers throw a party that escalates out of control.
It was held Friday night in Wells Township east of Caro. Estimates from law enforcement as far as the number or attendees ranges from 500 to a thousand, with many vehicles having out of state license plates.
Police spoke with the people hosting the party a couple of days before it started.
"I don't know if they got in over their heads with this being advertised," says McComb.
He says noise complaint calls started coming in and police went to the area.
"One of our sergeants was patrolling and observed a vehicle right in the general area of the party doing donuts in the intersection of the gravel road there," he says.
Seven people were inside the vehicle, three of them had loaded handguns.
"The guns were properly registered. but did not have the concealed pistol permits to be having them in the vehicle, or on them," McComb says.
The three adult teens were from the Oxford and Lapeer area and face concealed weapons charges.
McComb says local law enforcement adjusted staffing needs in case trouble broke out.
"Luckily we didn't have any major incidents, but we did take some assault complaints, damaged vehicles were reported the day after," he says.
Tuscola County Sheriff Glen Skrent confirms his office is investigating a sexual assault complaint stemming from that party and there was one arrest for operating while under the influence.