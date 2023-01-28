 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches.

* WHERE...Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac,
Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will develop late this afternoon,
increasing in coverage and intensity through the evening hours.
Snow then becomes heavy at times overnight with the peak of the
heaviest rates most likely to occur between 10pm and 4am. Snow
intensity then decreases through Sunday morning before tapering
off from west to east.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

3 killed and at least 4 wounded in overnight shooting in Los Angeles

  • 0
3 killed and at least 4 wounded in overnight shooting in Los Angeles

Three people were killed and at least four others were injured in a shooting overnight in Los Angeles, according to a spokesperson with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

 KABC

Three people were killed and at least four injured in a shooting in Los Angeles, the city's fire department said Saturday, California's fourth mass shooting this month.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call for help at 2:35 a.m. on a residential street northwest of downtown, a spokesperson said.

Responders found three people dead and two injured, which were taken to a hospital, the fire department said. Two others took themselves to a hospital, the spokesperson said.

CNN affiliate KCAL said the shooting occurred just outside of Beverly Hills in the Beverly Crest community. Three victims were shot inside a car and other four while standing outside a home.

Police said the first call came in about an "assault with a deadly weapon," the station reported.

The four people hospitalized are reportedly in critical condition, the station said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.