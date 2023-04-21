3 years later, Saginaw man changes plea to guilty in wife's murder

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - An unusual decision by a defendant in a 3-year-old murder case may mean a Saginaw man will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
The murder trial for 52-year-old Lenard James was scheduled to start next week, but he decided to plead guilty on Friday to stabbing his wife to death. His plea comes one day after the three-year anniversary of the crime.
James already has served more than 1,000 days in the Saginaw County Jail.
To say the wheels of justice turn slowly has been an understatement in many cases, including this one, which has made it tough on all involved -- especially the victim's family.
"I miss her, she was a good person," said Aquila Flinnon, Vernida Hicks's mother.
Her only child worked in health care.
"I was looking forward to her taking care of me, now I have to raise her sons," she said.
James was accused of hiding in Hicks' car, which was parked at Healthsource in Saginaw Township where she worked, on April 20, 2020. The two were married, but Flinnon says Hicks wanted a divorce.
James was accused of pulling out a knife when she got in the car, stabbing the 51-year-old Hicks several times. She crashed her car into a utility pole and died from the stabbing injuries.
Just days before the trial was to start, James changed his mind and withdrew his not guilty plea and plead guilty to open murder.
"I have been doing this for 10 years, and I have never seen anything like this," said Saginaw County's Chief Assistant Prosecutor Blair Stevenson.
He knows the wait for justice in this case was a long time coming.
"That's the unfortunate thing. Due to COVID, there is backlog of cases, a new computer system and it's made the logistics of a lot of our cases tough," Stevenson said.
A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, where visiting Judge Jim Borchard will rule on whether James will be convicted of first-degree or second-degree murder.
"Three years is a long time. It's been tough for me," Flinnon said.
A first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole. Second-degree murder is punishable by up to life in prison with a chance for parole.
Flinnon is hoping for first-degree murder, which would keep James behind bars for the rest of his life.
"He took a life. He deserves first-degree, where I don't have to see him. He deserves where he is going," Flinnon said.
The attorney for James didn't want to comment Friday on his client's decision to change his plea to guilty.
