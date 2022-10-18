$30 million in scholarships to help hire more MI police officers

MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The state announced $30 million in grant scholarships to help Michigan law enforcement agencies hire more officers.
The money for the Public Safety Academy Assistance Program comes through the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards.
Eligible law enforcement agencies could get up to $20,000 per recruit for academy costs, and up to $4,000 per recruit for salaries while attending an academy.
The announcement Monday comes as Michigan law enforcement agencies work to fill vacant positions.
The commission said agencies could receive up to 25 scholarships throughout the course of the program. They are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
The money is available through September 30, 2026, or until the funding runs out.
