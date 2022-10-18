 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 25 knots from the
northwest with gusts up to 35 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 AM EDT Tuesday
with the largest waves expected around 3 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

$30 million in scholarships to help hire more MI police officers

  • Updated
  • 0
police light generic

Police lights

MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The state announced $30 million in grant scholarships to help Michigan law enforcement agencies hire more officers.

The money for the Public Safety Academy Assistance Program comes through the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards.

Eligible law enforcement agencies could get up to $20,000 per recruit for academy costs, and up to $4,000 per recruit for salaries while attending an academy. 

The announcement Monday comes as Michigan law enforcement agencies work to fill vacant positions. 

The commission said agencies could receive up to 25 scholarships throughout the course of the program. They are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. 

The money is available through September 30, 2026, or until the funding runs out.

To learn more about the program, click here.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you