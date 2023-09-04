35,000 people participated in the Mackinac Bridge Walk

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority says that roughly 35,000 people participated in the 2023 Mackinac Bridge walk on Monday.

The MBA says this was the largest crowd since 2016 when 45,000 walked the bridge. In 2022, 26,000 people participated in the walk.

The bridge walk has been an annual event since 1958, except in 2020, when it was canceled because of the pandemic.

The bridge closed at 6:30 a.m. to traffic before reopening at noon.

"It was a beautiful day and a perfect opportunity to enjoy the unparalleled views of the Straits," says MBA Bridge Director Kim Nowack.