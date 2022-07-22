35th State Senate race gets more heated as Glenn, Velasquez are sued for defamation

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - A new development comes in a heated State Senate race in mid-Michigan.
Two of the Republican candidates for the 35th State Senate seat are now being sued for defamation.
One is being sued for allegedly talking about a settlement of a 2016 lawsuit he was not allowed to talk about.
The other for telling a reporter the plaintiff in that lawsuit was dead, when in fact she is not.
During the campaign, Annette Glenn has been critical of one of her opponents, Christian Velasquez for his role in a gender and disability discrimination lawsuit that was settled out of court.
But now both are being sued, Velasquez in part for violating a non-disclosure agreement, and Glenn for attempting to get a reporter to do a story on the case, by claiming the plaintiff in that lawsuit was dead, when she is very much alive.
The lawsuit was filed in Midland County this morning.
Sharon Schram is suing State Senate Republican candidates Annette Glenn and Christian Velasquez for the way Schram's past federal lawsuit against her former employer, Dow Corning, has become a hot topic on the campaign trail.
Both candidates were at a roundtable discussion today in Bay County.
The new lawsuit claims Glenn wrote about Schram's 2016 gender and disability discrimination lawsuit on a campaign flyer and a social media post.
Glenn criticizes Velasquez for his alleged role in Schram's eventual departure from Dow Corning. Velasquez worked at Dow at the time.
The latest legal action claims Velasquez made comments on his involvement in that case to the media and others.
"He tried to minimize his own involvement, played it down, used words like half-baked, half-truths, lies," says Schram's attorney, Victor Mastromarco,
Mastromarco says Velasquez discussing the case at all was a violation of a non-disclosure agreement on the the out of court settlement.
"His actions also bind Dow, Dow Silicones," says Mastromarco. The company is also a named defendant in the lawsuit.
Velasquez faces three counts in the state lawsuit, including defamation and breach of contract.
The lawsuit also claims Glenn wanted the Midland Daily News to a do a story on Schram's past federal lawsuit.
It accuses Glenn of attempting to convince a reporter to do the story by claiming Sharon Schram was dead. Mastromarco says Schram is alive.
"She obviously knows that if somebody is dead, you can't defame them, so she told him my client was dead. I don't know how you can defame anyone more by calling them dead," says Mastromarco.
Mastromarco says Glenn sent a retraction to his office, claiming the misinformation about Schram's alleged death was through an unidentified Dow Corning retiree.
She also included the line "glad to hear your client is not deceased."
Glenn is being sued for defamation. Schram is asking for damages in excess of $75,000.
"They both used her, in my opinion as a tool to try to further their political agenda," Mastromarco says.
We spoke with Christian Velasquez about this new lawsuit and he said he had no comment.
A spokesperson for the Glenn campaign said he nor Glenn were aware of any lawsuit.