$39.5 million to be spent on tearing down 1,910 blighted structures in Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Land Bank is partnering private and public sectors to secure additional funding to demolish 1,910 blighted structures in Flint and Genesee County over the next few years.
The news was announced at a joint press conference Wednesday afternoon. $16 million will come from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) from the City of Flint, $8 million in ARPA funds from Genesee County, $10 million in grant funding from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, $4.5 million from the Land Bank and Genesee County Treasurer, and $1 million in Community Project Funding through Congressman Dan Kildee's office.
Pre-demolition work is underway and contracts will be going out to bid. Executive Director Michael Freeman says bid packets will be of various sizes to include as many contractors as possible, including minority owned businesses and smaller demolition companies.
The Land Bank encourages licensed contractors and subcontractors with experience doing demolition related work to contact us atdemo@thelandbank.org to learn more about doing work with the Land Bank.
The Land Bank used the property selection process described below to prioritize 1,910 structures out of the 2,900 unfunded demolitions to complete with the funding secured so far. The list, now available on the Land Bank’s website (https://www.thelandbank.org/demofunding.asp), includes 1,690 residential and 35 commercial demolitions in the City of Flint and 183 residential and 2 commercial demolitions outside the city in Genesee County.