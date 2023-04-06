4 charged, including Midland man in marijuana bribery scheme involving ex-House speaker

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan's former Speaker of the House is one of four people charged in a marijuana bribery scheme.
Also charged, a lobbyist from Midland.
The charges come after a five-year-long investigation.
Rick Johnson, the former Republican House Speaker from 2001-2004, is accused of taking bribes when he was the chairman of the state's medical marijuana licensing board.
One of those supplying a bribe was Midland resident Brian Pierce.
"Public corruption is a top criminal priority with the FBI," says Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan James Tarasca.
And one of the biggest public corruption scandals to hit the state capitol in decades is laid out in a federal criminal complaint.
Former Michigan House Speaker Rick Johnson of LeRoy is accused of pocketing more than $100,000 in bribes while he served as chairman of the state's medical marijuana licensing board.
"The marijuana industry has been likened to a modern-day gold rush," says U.S Attorney Mark Totten.
Federal investigators began a probe in 2017 to see if bribes influenced the state's licensing of medical marijuana businesses as that industry was taking shape in Michigan.
Johnson has reached a plea agreement, as has Brian Pierce of Midland, a lobbyist, who is accused of making payments to Johnson of at least $42,000 "to influence and reward him for providing assistance" with his clients' applications for medical marijuana licenses.
Another lobbyist and a businessman are also charged in the case.
"We are not seeking detention, they are cooperating, and they will until further actions are taken by the court, will remain free persons," says Totten.
At a press confernce in Lansing, Totten declined to comment on whether other people could be charged in this case.
"Public corruption is a poison to any democracy, those who yield the power of the state have a sacred responsibility to serve the people they represent," he says.
We did speak with Brian Pierce's attorney today and he had no comment, but he did say while there have been plea deals made, they have not been put on the record in court yet.
That will most likely take place in the next couple of weeks.