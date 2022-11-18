4th graders learn about STEM and coding at SVSU

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - What looks like a simple dancing game is actually an educational tool teaching kids coding and problem-solving.
82 Bay region fourth graders attended SVSU's "Hour of Code" on Friday to learn how math and science make the world go 'round.
"I feel, like, excited, because we get to do so many things" said fourth grader Addisyn, who had a blast learning about the world of STEM.
The highlight of her day: stringing commands together to make her own dancing character.
She told ABC12 she loves figuring out how to solve a problem on her own.
"It's fun when you mess up. So then you can learn from your mistakes and keep going," Addisyn said.
It's an attitude that makes her a good computer scientist- a field that the Michigan Department of Education called one of the state's top 50 growth areas.
Another student, Braxon, said he's been hooked on coding since the first grade.
"It's, like, cool, that you actually get to see it and it's not on paper," he said.
SVSU STEM Director Adrianne Cole said programs like these help other students understand coding like Braxon and Addisyn.
"They think 'oh, I would just sit in front of a computer all day long' and they don't realize the wide variety of computer science related careers that they could go into one day."
Just over half of American K-12 schools offer computer science classes.
The Michigan Department of Education said in its 2020 report on the subject that one of the state's biggest obstacles is the cost of new computers.