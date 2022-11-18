4th graders learn about STEM and coding at SVSU

 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...During the Small Craft Advisory, expect sustained winds
up to 25 knots from the southwest with gusts up to 32 knots.
The largest significant waves will be 4 feet with a potential
maximum wave height of 5 feet. During the Gale Watch, expect
sustained winds up to 27 knots from the west with gusts up to
34 knots. The largest significant waves will be 4 feet with a
potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...During the Small Craft Advisory, the maximum winds are
expected around 1 AM EST Saturday with the largest waves
expected around 2 PM EST Saturday. During the Gale Watch, the
maximum winds are expected around 3 PM EST Saturday with the
largest waves expected around 3 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

&&

The "Hour of Code" invites young people to learn about computer science first-hand.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - What looks like a simple dancing game is actually an educational tool teaching kids coding and problem-solving.

82 Bay region fourth graders attended SVSU's "Hour of Code" on Friday to learn how math and science make the world go 'round.

"I feel, like, excited, because we get to do so many things" said fourth grader Addisyn, who had a blast learning about the world of STEM.

The highlight of her day: stringing commands together to make her own dancing character.

She told ABC12 she loves figuring out how to solve a problem on her own.

"It's fun when you mess up. So then you can learn from your mistakes and keep going," Addisyn said.

It's an attitude that makes her a good computer scientist- a field that the Michigan Department of Education called one of the state's top 50 growth areas.

Another student, Braxon, said he's been hooked on coding since the first grade.

"It's, like, cool, that you actually get to see it and it's not on paper," he said.

SVSU STEM Director Adrianne Cole said programs like these help other students understand coding like Braxon and Addisyn.

"They think 'oh, I would just sit in front of a computer all day long' and they don't realize the wide variety of computer science related careers that they could go into one day."

Just over half of American K-12 schools offer computer science classes.

The Michigan Department of Education said in its 2020 report on the subject that one of the state's biggest obstacles is the cost of new computers.

