4th graders learn about STEM and coding at SVSU

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY... ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...During the Small Craft Advisory, expect sustained winds up to 25 knots from the southwest with gusts up to 32 knots. The largest significant waves will be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet. During the Gale Watch, expect sustained winds up to 27 knots from the west with gusts up to 34 knots. The largest significant waves will be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet. * WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI. * WHEN...During the Small Craft Advisory, the maximum winds are expected around 1 AM EST Saturday with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EST Saturday. During the Gale Watch, the maximum winds are expected around 3 PM EST Saturday with the largest waves expected around 3 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&