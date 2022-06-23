5 victims laid to rest after deadly house fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The five people killed in a house fire on Euclid Avenue in Flint early June were laid to rest on Thursday.

The parents, 54-year-old Darrin Brown and 30-year-old Deon Bradley were laid to rest with three of their children. 9-year-old Darrin Brown Jr., 6-year-old Dav’ion Brown and 3-year-old Deonna Brown.

The couple's second child, 8-year-old Deon Brown, escaped the fire by jumping from a second story window. He was hospitalized at Hurley Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.

On Thursday, mourners honored their lives in a memorial service held at Bountiful Love Ministry in Flint.

