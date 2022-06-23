 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 victims laid to rest after deadly house fire in Flint

  • Updated
  • 0

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The five people killed in a house fire on Euclid Avenue in Flint early June were laid to rest on Thursday.

The parents, 54-year-old Darrin Brown and 30-year-old Deon Bradley were laid to rest with three of their children. 9-year-old Darrin Brown Jr., 6-year-old Dav’ion Brown and 3-year-old Deonna Brown.

The couple's second child, 8-year-old Deon Brown, escaped the fire by jumping from a second story window. He was hospitalized at Hurley Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.

On Thursday, mourners honored their lives in a memorial service held at Bountiful Love Ministry in Flint.

For details on how you can help the family, click on the story below. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you