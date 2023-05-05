501 Bar bar rebranding as safe space for LGBT community

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Big changes are coming to the 501 Bar and Grille in downtown Flint, including a nightclub and a new name.
And at the center of it: the announcement of the bar as a safe space for LGBTQ+ people.
"Everybody would come from Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, Lansing, down to Flint. We'd all dance on a Friday night," said Kevin Rooker of Saginaw. He has fond memories of Flint's gay nightlife- something he was sad to see fade in the 2000s.
He said LGBT clubs and bars were a safe harbor for the community in uncertain times.
"It's this feeling of being with kindred spirits," he remarked.
It's something Phil Shaltz, owner of the 501 bar and grille, wants to bring back to the city.
"In my estimation, there isn't a safe space dedicated to that community, and all members, within five or six counties," Schaltz said.
He's renaming the 501 to "The District" and making it a safe space for LGBT people.
The main bar will remain the same, but past the glass doors will be a nightclub.
Shaltz hopes that it will draw the gay nightlife- and spending- back into Genesee County.
Skater Miguel Powers is excited to hear the news.
POWERS "It'll be great to have more people in the community to chat with and to experience stuff with," they said.
And Grecia Mondragon of the Latinx Center feels much the same.
She said finding LGBT spaces is harder in Michigan than in her home state of California.
So knowing there's a place where she and her partner can go puts her mind at ease.
"Not every place that you go to is welcoming, right? ...And when you have a safe space, you just feel comfortable."
Schaltz expects to finish the rebrand for Pride Month in Mid-June.