53-year-old Sandusky man struck a deer while riding motorcycle, later died from injuries

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – A Sandusky man has died from injuries received in a motorcycle crash, police announced on Thursday.
Michigan State Police responded to a motorcycle crash around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Investigation revealed that the driver of an 06 Yamaha motorcycle had been traveling eastbound on M-64 when it collided with a deer.
The driver, 53-year-old Edward Lee Scribner from Sandusky, sustained critical injuries in the accident.
He was flown to a trauma hospital where he later succumbed to injuries.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Kingston Fire and Rescue, Marlette Ambulance Service, St Mary’s Flight Care, and 10 Point Towing.
This incident remains under investigation.